O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.18. O-I Glass shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 64,364 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OI

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 371.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1,337.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.