Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $182,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 443,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 739,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

