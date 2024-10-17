OKC Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $335,893.92 (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00010673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OKC Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and $335,893.92 worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development.”

According to CryptoCompare, "OKT Chain (OKT) is a decentralised blockchain platform developed by OKX, featuring high performance, EVM compatibility, and decentralised governance. The OKT token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem on the chain. Star Xu, the founder of OKX, and Joe Zhong, a technologist with a rich background in blockchain, are key figures behind its creation and development."

