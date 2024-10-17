Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 12,787,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 2,924,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

