Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.51. 7,787,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 2,462,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Several analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
