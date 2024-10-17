Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 2.0%

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James cut Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,694.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

