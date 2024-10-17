Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at UBS Group

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $105.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after buying an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,136 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,249,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,682,000 after purchasing an additional 364,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

