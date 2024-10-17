ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGS. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 127.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 399.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 630,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

