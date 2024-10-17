One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,735. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $201.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

