One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 91.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 45.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 82,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

