One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $89.66. 652,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

