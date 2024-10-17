One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up 1.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,688,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.68. 9,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,619. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.