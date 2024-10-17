One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.83. The stock had a trading volume of 149,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.31 and its 200 day moving average is $363.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

