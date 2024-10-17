One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

MSI stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,671. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $480.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

