One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,138,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DELL traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $129.49. 941,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,413,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

