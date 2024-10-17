One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.38. 13,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

