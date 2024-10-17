One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 888,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,289. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

