One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 86,081 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,081 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $57,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $68.68. 754,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

