OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.48. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.
About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
