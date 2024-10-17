Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $20,935,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

