Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.58. 15,204,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,412,266. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.69. The company has a market capitalization of $698.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

