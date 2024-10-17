Orin Green Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TBLL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $106.23.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

