Orin Green Financial LLC Has $19.50 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.76. 1,226,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.