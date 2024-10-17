ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ORIX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 197,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 1.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ORIX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IX

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.