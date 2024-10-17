Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,021,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 2,158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 962.5 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

