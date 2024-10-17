Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,021,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 2,158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 962.5 days.
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
Ørsted A/S stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
