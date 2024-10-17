Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 45150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OSK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

About Osisko Mining

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 41.64 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -488.00 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.