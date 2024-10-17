Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,492. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.