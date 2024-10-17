Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) President Sanjiv Das Sells 10,683 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) President Sanjiv Das sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,738.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,794 shares in the company, valued at $762,625.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 921,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $804.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 6.36.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 763,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

