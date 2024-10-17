Paragon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,105 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $72.34 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

