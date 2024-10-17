Paragon Capital Management Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,241 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 175.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,151,000 after buying an additional 2,533,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 923,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 45,839 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 28.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

