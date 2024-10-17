Paragon Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

