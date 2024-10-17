Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $60.33. 789,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.