Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $440,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $55,310,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 250,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,981. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

