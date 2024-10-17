Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 783 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $95.83. 1,826,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,024. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

