Paul Gu Sells 20,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,676.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Paul Gu sold 8,800 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $352,880.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,419,764.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Paul Gu sold 16,064 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $620,365.98.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $57.40.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 442.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 120,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

