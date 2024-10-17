PayPal USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $604.69 million and $8.84 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00249865 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 604,846,257 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 610,389,288.797054. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99948055 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,400,458.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.