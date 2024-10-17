PayPal USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $602.07 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 602,297,497 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 610,389,288.797054. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99948055 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,400,458.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

