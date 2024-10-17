Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
