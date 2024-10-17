PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $111.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,272.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 23,829 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $2,457,723.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,221.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,272.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,855 shares of company stock worth $9,647,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 291.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.