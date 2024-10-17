Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT opened at $75.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $74,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

