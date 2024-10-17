Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Price Performance
PRFT opened at $75.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
