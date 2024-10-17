Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading 3.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 555,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Petrel Resources Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
