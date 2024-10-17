PFG Advisors Acquires 312 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $202.02 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average is $191.07.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

