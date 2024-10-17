PFG Advisors Acquires 4,840 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 291,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 608.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

