PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $583.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $584.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $558.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.60. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

