PFG Advisors Has $3.37 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,983.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

