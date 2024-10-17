Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

