Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

