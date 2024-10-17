Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $197.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

