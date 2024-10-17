Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 51,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $253,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $247.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $177.98 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

