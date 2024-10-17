Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 303 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

